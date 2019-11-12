Iqbal Day function held at Government Sadiq College Women University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A function was held in connection with Iqbal Day at Government Sadiq College Women University here on Tuesday.

Department of urdu of the university had organised the event to commemorate the services of Allama Iqbal.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saiqa Imtia Asif in her address as chief guest said, "we need to understand the true spirit of the message conveyed by Allama Iqbal.

" She said women of Pakistan need to contribute and play their part just like women leaders did in Pakistan movement.

Guest of Honor Former Dean Faculty of Arts the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr Shafiq Ahmad said the poetry of Allama Iqbal was a true reflection of the message of Quran and Sunnah.

He said the love of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was prominently shown in the writings of Allama Iqbal. In the end, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saiqa Imtia Asif presented a shield to Prof Dr Shafiq Ahmad.