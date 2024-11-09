Iqbal Day observed in Government College University Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Like other parts of the country Iqbal Day was observed in Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad on Saturday.

Addressing the birthday ceremony Vice Chancellor Professor. Dr. Tayaba Zarif said that Allam Iqbal was a great thinker who not only presented the concept of Pakistan but also highlighted the path to live and create a separate place in the world.

She said that Allama Iqbal has given the message of self-hood (Khudi) through the philosophy of self-reliance. and made poetry a resource for his thoughts and our goal was to fulfill his dream which he saw for Pakistan.

Tayaba said that only Iqbal's message "Khudi" gives us the message to know ourselves and move forward through recognition.

On Iqbal Day, events were organized by the urdu Department and other departments in morning and evening hours.

Eminent teacher, researcher and expert in Iqbaliat Prof. Dr. Syed Atiq Ahmad Jilani, President of Urdu Department, Dr. Hasan Rashid gave a special lecture.

Professor Dr. Syed Atiq Ahmad Jilani, while giving a lecture on the philosophy of self-hood said that the saga of the nation gave the title of self-discovery to the journey of self-discovery, and when a person obeys the three levels of self-obedience, self-restraint and divine intercession, then Allah Almighty will grant him every destiny.

Dr. Hasan Rashid said that the literal meaning of Khudi is pride, ego, but Iqbal has used it in a wider sense and said that Khudi is the passion that motivates a person to strive continuously. The poet Mashriq gave the Muslims of the subcontinent the idea of an Islamic state which is an example in the world, he added.

In the ceremony, Dr. Qurat-ul Ain of the English Department presented a selection of poets from the East.

Rukhsana Jafar, teacher of the Urdu department, spoke on the aspects of Iqbal's speech.

Earlier, the events started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. The students presented Naat Rasool Maqbool (peace be upon him) selected from the words of Allama Iqbal.

The event was concluded with Allama Iqbal's heartfelt prayer "Lab Pe Aati hay dua".