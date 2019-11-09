Iqbal Day observed in Hazara

Iqbal Day was observed across Hazara division on Saturday to pay homage and commemorate the contribution of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for the Muslims of subcontinent

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Iqbal Day was observed across Hazara division on Saturday to pay homage and commemorate the contribution of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for the Muslims of subcontinent.

Various events were organized in Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera and other towns of the region in connection with birth anniversary of Iqbal, who was born on November 9th, 1877 and played a vital role in the Pakistan Movement.

Programs were organized by various literary, educational, political, social and cultural organizations in public and private sector schools and colleges to highlight the philosophy of the Alama Iqbal. The students enthusiastically participated in the events and paid rich tribute to the poet of the East.

On this occasion, speakers highlighted the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for a united Muslim Ummah.