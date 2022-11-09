Iqbal Day observed in Hazara division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Despite heavy rain and cold weather Iqbal Day on Wednesday was observed across the Hazara division to pay homage and commemorate the contribution of Allama Muhammad Iqbal to the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera and other towns of the region various events were organized to pay homage and to celebrate the birth anniversary of Iqbal, who was born on November 9th, 1877, and played a vital role in the Pakistan movement.