Iqbal Day Observed In Karachi With National Zeal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 08:44 PM

The 145th birth anniversary of the Poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was observed on Wednesday with great zeal and national fervor in Karachi like across the country

Different political, social and educational organizations staged events, including seminars, to commemorate the "Iqbal Day" in which speakers highlighted the vision of the great poet, philosopher, and dynamic politician Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who envisioned the idea of establishing of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

They said that Iqbal had united the Muslims of the subcontinent by awaking them to their fundamental right to freedom and his dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent was realised by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other Muslim League leaders through their untiring struggle.

They said that Allama Iqbal through his poetry and prose stressed Muslims of the sub-continent to gain modern knowledge of science and arts, and embrace innovation and creation without compromising their own religious, social and cultural values and preferences.

They urged the youth to contemplate upon Iqbal's concept of 'Khudi' and practically follow his teachings to develop the homeland and attain rightful place in the comity of nations.

The Federal government has announced a public holiday across the country, while newspapers brought out special editions and radio and television channels aired special programs to pay glowing tribute to the great poet.

