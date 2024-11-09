Open Menu

Iqbal Day Observed In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Iqbal day observed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Like in other parts of the country, the 147th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of the East, was celebrated with national zeal and zest, here on Saturday.

Major ceremonies were held at Company Bagh and Arts Council, where Commissioner Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan Awan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Wasim and senior philosopher and educationist Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabasam and others participated in the cake-cutting ceremony.

They offered Fateha for the departed soul and special prayers for progress and solidarity of the country.

They paid rich tribute to the services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for the Muslims of Subcontinent through his poetry.

Haroon-ur-Rasheed told the gathering that Allama Iqbal created a sense of freedom among the Muslims of Subcontinent through his poetry. Students and other participants showed keen interest in the belongings of Allama Iqbal at the arts council.

Different educational institutions organised special programmes in connection with the Iqbal Day celebrations. Competitions of speeches, poetry etc., were held in educational institutions to pay tribute to Allama Iqbal.

Related Topics

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Company Progress Bagh Muslim

Recent Stories

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

3 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

5 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

5 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

7 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

11 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

1 day ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 day ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 day ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan