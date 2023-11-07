‘Iqbal Day’; Portraits Contest To Be Held On 10th
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A portraits sketching contest will be held at an art gallery in connection with Iqbal Day
here on November 10 under the aegis of the Faisalabad Arts Council.
The students from various schools, colleges and universities will draw sketches
of the poet of East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.
A spokesperson for the Faisalabad Arts Council said here Tuesday that first position holder
would be awarded Rs 10,000; second Rs 7,000 and third Rs 5,000.
A seminar will also be arranged on the same day at Punjab Council of the Arts to
pay homage to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.