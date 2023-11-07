‘Iqbal Day’; portraits contest to be held on 10th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A portraits sketching contest will be held at an art gallery in connection with Iqbal Day

here on November 10 under the aegis of the Faisalabad Arts Council.

The students from various schools, colleges and universities will draw sketches

of the poet of East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A spokesperson for the Faisalabad Arts Council said here Tuesday that first position holder

would be awarded Rs 10,000; second Rs 7,000 and third Rs 5,000.

A seminar will also be arranged on the same day at Punjab Council of the Arts to

pay homage to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.