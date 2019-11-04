UrduPoint.com
Iqbal Day To Be Held On Nov. 9 At Mahar Medical College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:51 PM

The Mahar Medical College Sukkur with cooperation of Lught-e-Iqbal has chalked out a special programme with the reference of Iqbal Day which is going to be held November 9 at 9:30 a.m. at its auditorium

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Mahar Medical College Sukkur with cooperation of Lught-e-Iqbal has chalked out a special programme with the reference of Iqbal Day which is going to be held November 9 at 9:30 a.m. at its auditorium.

Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan will be the chief guest on the occasion.

