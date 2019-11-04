Iqbal day to be held on Nov. 9 at Mahar Medical College

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Mahar Medical College Sukkur with cooperation of Lught-e-Iqbal has chalked out a special programme with the reference of Iqbal Day which is going to be held November 9 at 9:30 a.m. at its auditorium.

Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan will be the chief guest on the occasion.