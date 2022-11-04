Iqbal day to be observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur with the cooperation of Lught-e-Iqbal and Inter Global Huan Development Society (IGHDS) has chalked out a special program with the reference to Iqbal Day which will be held on 9th November at the University's auditorium.

The aim of the program is to mark the day in a befitting manner and pay homage to the great poet who envisions the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Speakers would deliver addresses on the idea of the national poet and philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal for a separate homeland.