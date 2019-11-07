UrduPoint.com
Iqbal Day To Be Observed On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:13 PM

Iqbal Day to be observed on Saturday

The birth anniversary of the national poet, thinker and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov 9, with zeal and zest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The birth anniversary of the national poet, thinker and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov 9, with zeal and zest.

Special programmes and seminars to pay tribute to the Poet of the East will be organised in the city by several organisations.

The Nazria Pakistan Trust is also organising a ceremony on the day at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan with the cooperation of Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust in which prominent intellectuals and Iqbaliyat experts will address the ceremony.

On Friday, members of civil society and Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan will visit the mausoleum of the great poet.

