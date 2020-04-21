UrduPoint.com
Iqbal Death Anniversary Ceremony Not Held In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:07 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) : Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal's 82nd death anniversary official ceremony could not be held at his ancestral home here on Tuesday, April 21.

The Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Allama Iqbal, remained closed due to lockdown imposed in connection with the coronavirus pandemic preventive measures.

However, people held Quran Khwani and Fateha Khwani at their houses for the departed soul. Some people visited the graves of Allama Iqbal's parents and other family members at Imam Sahib graveyard here, laid wreaths and offered Fateha there.

