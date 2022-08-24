UrduPoint.com

Iqbal Distributes Certificates To NADRA's Software Engineers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Iqbal distributes certificates to NADRA's software engineers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Wednesday distributed certificates among National Database and Registration Authority's (NADRA) software engineers for developing Digital Census Turnkey Solution in shortest time.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik briefed the minister on recent citizen centric digital interventions rolled out to complement the initiatives of the federal government.

During the briefing, he highlighted the special efforts of the authority to extend its registration services at the door steps of citizens through 771 Registration Centers and deployment of 222 mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) across the country.

The chairman also briefed the minister that NADRA was all poised to carry out the project on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) in joint collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The minister expressed interest in NADRA's record for registration of birth and death at health facilities across the country.

During the visit, the minister was also informed that during the past one year, the NADRA had enhanced cards printing capacity from 60 thousand to 125 thousands per day.

The chairman NADRA also apprised the minister about the security features of smart card which was laden with 36 security features making Pakistani ID card the most secure and unforged.

Meanwhile, the minister also visited NADRA high-tech Operations Room where he was briefed about the Centralized Operations Management System.

Ahsan Iqbal lauded the efforts of the chairman for introducing international standards and world's best practices in the NADRA, setting a new benchmark for the world to look for.

He distributed the Certificates of Excellence among 24 software engineers.

The minister appreciated the efforts of all software engineers who worked day and night in developing the solution for the country's first ever digital census.

The pilot phase of the digital census was successfully carried out from July 21 to August 3.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Ahsan Iqbal Osama Bin Laden Mobile Visit July August All From Government Best

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.