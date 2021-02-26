Iqbal division police arrested 891 criminals during two months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Iqbal division police registered 584 cases and arrested 891 during the last two months.

According to a police spokesperson here on Friday, police teams registered 124 cases over holding illegal weapons and arrested 140 accused. Police also recovered 101 pistols, 9 guns, 8 rifles, 5 kalashnikovs, 1 carbine and 780 bullets/cartridges.

In an action against drug pushers, police registered 122 cases and arrested 150 criminals besides seizing 24kg hashish, 1478 liters liquor and unearthed a distillery.

Likewise, police in a crackdown against kite seller/flyers registered 584 cases and arrested the same number of accused. Police recovered 26,967 kites, 6 laud speakers and 231 spools of twines.

Police also registered 17 cases against 5 gangs and nabbed their 17 members and recovered Rs 248,500 in cash, 4 stolen motorcycles and 3 pistols.