Open Menu

Iqbal Echoes Highlighted In New Zealand Literary Conference 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Iqbal echoes highlighted in New Zealand Literary Conference 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Speakers at Literary Conference 2024 organized by Charity NZ, took place at Victoria University’s Kelburn Campus in Wellington, New Zealand emphasized Allama Muhammad Iqbal's vision and thinking.

This year's event featured distinguished speakers from Pakistan, celebrating Eastern philosophy and thought in the Western academic landscape.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to New Zealand, Dr. Faisal Aziz Ahmed, attended the conference, highlighting the importance of fostering cross-cultural exchange.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Athar Awan emphasized the need to responsibly introduce Eastern thinkers like Allama Iqbal and Moulana Jalal ud din Rumi. "It is essential," he said, "that we present the ideas of Iqbal and Rumi in a way that truly resonates here."

Dr. Fatima Fayyaz from the Lahore University of Management Sciences delivered an insightful talk on Moulana Rumi’s timeless message of humanity and human development.

Highlighting the profound influence of Rumi’s philosophy, she emphasized its relevance in today’s interconnected world.

Dr. Khurram Ellahi from the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics explored the depth of Allama Iqbal’s concept of the “Adam” as envisioned by Allama Iqbal. “Iqbal’s Adam, “ Dr. Ellahi noted, “holds a vast universe within himself, symbolizing the depth and potential of human existence.”

The Pakistani community participated enthusiastically in the festival, with the event also drawing interest from the broader New Zealand public.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Athar Awan expressed gratitude to the attendees, while Dr. Faisal Aziz Ahmed expressed his hope for more such events to foster cross-cultural understanding.

“Events like these allow us to enrich the global canvas with the unique colors of our heritage,” he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Allama Muhammad Iqbal Victoria Wellington Lahore University Of Management Sciences Event From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan

Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan

1 hour ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussion ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation

2 hours ago
 12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan ..

12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day ..

Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'

2 hours ago
 Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief ..

Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..

2 hours ago
realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Da ..

Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..

3 hours ago
 SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi

SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi

3 hours ago
 PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business ..

PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week

4 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says t ..

Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says there is no justice at all

4 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigatio ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..

4 hours ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wicket ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wickets

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan