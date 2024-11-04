Iqbal Echoes Highlighted In New Zealand Literary Conference 2024
Published November 04, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Speakers at Literary Conference 2024 organized by Charity NZ, took place at Victoria University’s Kelburn Campus in Wellington, New Zealand emphasized Allama Muhammad Iqbal's vision and thinking.
This year's event featured distinguished speakers from Pakistan, celebrating Eastern philosophy and thought in the Western academic landscape.
Pakistan's High Commissioner to New Zealand, Dr. Faisal Aziz Ahmed, attended the conference, highlighting the importance of fostering cross-cultural exchange.
In his opening remarks, Mr. Athar Awan emphasized the need to responsibly introduce Eastern thinkers like Allama Iqbal and Moulana Jalal ud din Rumi. "It is essential," he said, "that we present the ideas of Iqbal and Rumi in a way that truly resonates here."
Dr. Fatima Fayyaz from the Lahore University of Management Sciences delivered an insightful talk on Moulana Rumi’s timeless message of humanity and human development.
Highlighting the profound influence of Rumi’s philosophy, she emphasized its relevance in today’s interconnected world.
Dr. Khurram Ellahi from the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics explored the depth of Allama Iqbal’s concept of the “Adam” as envisioned by Allama Iqbal. “Iqbal’s Adam, “ Dr. Ellahi noted, “holds a vast universe within himself, symbolizing the depth and potential of human existence.”
The Pakistani community participated enthusiastically in the festival, with the event also drawing interest from the broader New Zealand public.
In his closing remarks, Mr. Athar Awan expressed gratitude to the attendees, while Dr. Faisal Aziz Ahmed expressed his hope for more such events to foster cross-cultural understanding.
“Events like these allow us to enrich the global canvas with the unique colors of our heritage,” he said.
