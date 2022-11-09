Iqbal gave self-reliance concept to nation: PM Adviser

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister Tasleem Ahmed Qureshi said on Wednesday that Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal gave the concept of self-reliance and freedom to the Muslims of sub-continent.

Talking to APP, he said that Allama Iqbal was a man of iron will and possessed rare qualities.

He said that Iqbal's poetry, philosophy and thoughts motivated the Muslims of sub-continent for a separate homeland and as a result of which Pakistan came into being.

Iqbal's greatness could be judged by the fact that he reshaped the destiny of his people through the power of his writings and poetry. "He inspired an awakening or renaissance among the Muslims of South Asia, who had been suffering at the hands of British rulers and Hindu majority population of pre-partition India", he said, adding that without Allama Iqbal, the dream of Pakistan could never have been realized.

Tasleem Qureshi further said that after following the golden principals of Allama Iqbal, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had brought the atomic technology in Pakistan and played a vital role for getting nuclear technology to make Pakistan's defence secure.

"We as a nation should follow the golden principals of Allama Iqbal to make Pakistana prosper state", he added.