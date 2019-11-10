Iqbal had great affection with Germany, its culture:German Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Sunday said that Allama Muhammmad Iqbal had a great affection with the Germany and its culture.

He said that Iqbal had a life long affection with the German writers, poets and its culture, adding among many of his wonderful books and writings "Eastern and Western Dewaan" was considered to be his master piece for Germans.

Appreciating the Iqbal's Eastern and Western Dewaan, the envoy said " In this master piece writing Iqbal was actually describing in most beautiful manners the inspirations and mutual enrichment's between Western-Eastern Culture." In a video message on his social media account, The Ambassador paying homage to Allama Iqbal on his birth anniversary said that Iqbal had studies in Germany and keeping his strong affection with Germany and its culture,there was a road (Iqbal-Ufer) named after him.

Acknowledging his services that he had rendered in field of literature and philosophy, Bernhard Schlagheck said " Muhammad Iqbal roughly around century later responded to the German poetry and its poets with his master piece writing the 'Message of East' ." The Envoy said that "there was a kind of ongoing dialogue between these two important thoughts of poets and added I am very grateful for their inspiration in my life and a wonderful opportunity to see, how different-cultures different-approaches for solution of societal problems." Sharing his thoughts with APP on Iqbal Day, the envoy said that the best way to pay tributes to Allama Iqbal was to understand his message and imbibe his teachings.