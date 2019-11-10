UrduPoint.com
Iqbal Had Great Affection With Germany, Its Culture:Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 05:10 PM

Iqbal had great affection with Germany, its culture:Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck Sunday said that Pakistan' National poet Allama Muhammmad Iqbal had a great affection with Germany and its culture.

He said that Iqbal had a life long affection with the German writers, poets and its culture,as among his wonderful books and writings "Eastern and Western Dewaan" was considered to be his master piece by Germans.

"In this master piece writing, Iqbal had actually described in most beautiful manner the inspirations and mutual enrichment's between the Western and Eastern Culture," he said.

In a video message on his social media accounts, the ambassador paying homage to Allama Iqbal on his birth anniversary, said that he had studied in Germany and keeping in view his strong affection with Germany and its culture, a road (Iqbal-Ufer) had been named after him in the country.

Acknowledging his services that he had rendered in the fields of literature and philosophy, Bernhard Schlagheck said "Muhammad Iqbal roughly around century later responded to the German poetry and its poets with his master piece writing-the 'Message of East." The envoy said "There was a kind of ongoing dialogue between these two important thoughts of poets. I am very grateful for their inspiration in my life and a wonderful opportunity to see, how different-cultures have different-approaches for solution of societal problems." Sharing his thoughts with APP on Iqbal Day, the envoy said that the best way to pay tributes to Allama Iqbal was to understand his message and imbibe his teachings.

