Iqbal idealized Quaid-i-Azam as leader of Muslims: Senator Walid Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senator Walid Iqbal on Thursday said Allama Iqbal was greatly perturbed in early years of 1930s,because he felt that there was no towering leader of the Muslims in the sub continent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Senator Walid Iqbal on Thursday said Allama Iqbal was greatly perturbed in early years of 1930s,because he felt that there was no towering leader of the Muslims in the sub continent. However, he came to the conclusion that Mohammad Ali Jinnah was the only person who could fill the vacuum of the leadership.

Highlighting the Iqbal's message at Preston University, the grand-son of Allama Iqbal said that his grandfather wished Mr Jinnah to come back from London where he was in almost self exile. On his return, from London, Allama Iqball fully supported Mr Jinnah in his mission to ensure rights of the Muslims in the critical political situations.

He narrated an episode when Iqbal told Mr jawarharlal Nehru that he considered himself as a soldier of Mr Jinnah in this struggle of the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Senator Waleed Iqbal also explain Iqbal's Concept of leadership.

He said Iqbal believed that a leader should be of high moral Character, for looking, wise and with the heart filled with empathy .

Dr Sadia Tahir of National University of Modern Languages Islamabad in her speech highlighted Iqbal's view that the Muslims had greatly suffered because they believed in fate.

He pointed out in his poetry and writings that a person can achieve his goal through determinations and hard work.

Fate didn't stand in the way to success.

Tariq Mehmud Pirzada, a scholar of Iqbaliat in his speech said Iqbal's message cannot be fully grasped without studying his poetry in Persian language. He called for promoting learning of the language to understand Persian writings of Allama Iqbal's.

The Iqbal day function was organized by Shehr-e-Iqbal Forum .

The president of the forum, Dr Shoaib Suddle presented address of welcome. The voice president of Forum, Dr Abdul Basit , Chancellor Preston University hosted the function and delivered vote of thanks.