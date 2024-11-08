Iqbal inspired unit, self-determination among Muslim ummaha through his writings, poetry: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday while paying a rich tribute to Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal his poetry served as a beacon light for Muslims, encouraging them to pursue their goals with determination.

In his message on his 147th birth anniversary, he said that Muslims of the sub-continent under the visionary leadership of Allama Muhammad Iqbal succeeded in achieving a separate homeland. He added that Allama Iqbal’s message emphasizes unity, discipline, and faith, and by following his teachings our country can overcome the current challenges.

The Speaker urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from Iqbal’s thoughts and to play a constructive role in the socio-economic development of the country.

He emphasized that the best way to honour Allama Iqbal’s legacy is by promoting justice, tolerance, brotherhood, and discipline in society.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of incorporating Iqbal’s teachings into the educational curriculum to educate the generations to come with his profound ideas and vision.

The Speaker said that Iqbal’s visionary teachings provide solutions to the issues faced by the Muslim Ummah, and by following these teachings, the Muslim world can address the challenges it confronts. Furthermore, he stated that Iqbal’s message transcends time, race, and geographical boundaries, offering guidance to people of all ages to come.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah while paying a rich tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal said that through his philosophy and farsightedness, he encouraged the Muslim Ummah to struggle for self-determination. He added that Iqbal's ideas and messages promote peace and unity, and hold solutions to the current regional and global divides.