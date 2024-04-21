Iqbal Instilled Revolutionary Spirit In New Generation, Says Sec School Education
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Secretary School Education South Punjab, Dr Obaidullah Khokhar on Sunday said that the poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, awakened the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent from slumber through his poetry and thoughts.
He said this while addressing a ceremony organized at the Education Secretariat on the occasion of Allama Iqbal's 86th death anniversary here.
Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, Deputy Secretaries, Section Officers and other officers were also present in the ceremony.
Dr Obaidullah Khokhar said that Allama Iqbal's proposal for establishing a separate state for Muslims was a reflection of his political vision.
Iqbal's vision was realized under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a short period.
He said that the poet of the East instilled a revolutionary spirit in the new generation and highlighted the greatness of islam. Allama Iqbal was a mental reformer and a leader for the students, he added.
He highlighted that the school education department South Punjab played a significant role in the education and training of students by following the ideas and philosophy of Allam Muhammad Iqbal.
