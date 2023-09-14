Open Menu

Iqbal Library To Be Completed By 30th: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Iqbal Library to be completed by 30th: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said the project of up gradation and restoration of Iqbal Library will be completed by September 30.

The Allama Iqbal Library is under way for the reconstruction of washrooms, new furniture, installation of PVC paneling and ceiling for walls, replacement of electrical equipments and air conditioning.

He stated this while reviewing the ongoing work in the library.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal and Assistant Director Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz were also present.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan inspected the work of installationof protection grill in front of 'Martyrs Wall' in Chowk Allama Iqbal and directed to ensurequality of the work.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed September

Recent Stories

Mushaal vows to continue to forcefully raise case ..

Mushaal vows to continue to forcefully raise case of oppressed people of IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 UAE supports Belt and Road Initiative: Minister of ..

UAE supports Belt and Road Initiative: Minister of Economy

7 minutes ago
 Mastung blast leaves JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah

Mastung blast leaves JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York n ..

Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York next week: FO

2 hours ago
 International Labour Organisation organises traini ..

International Labour Organisation organises training programmes for MoHRE inspec ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investme ..

Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investment in sustainability start-up ..

3 hours ago
Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary ..

Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and S ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arri ..

As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arrive in Benghazi

3 hours ago
 ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medica ..

ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medical treatment

4 hours ago
 POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil ..

Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil Jilani

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan