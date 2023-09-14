Iqbal Library to be completed by 30th: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said the project of up gradation and restoration of Iqbal Library will be completed by September 30.

The Allama Iqbal Library is under way for the reconstruction of washrooms, new furniture, installation of PVC paneling and ceiling for walls, replacement of electrical equipments and air conditioning.

He stated this while reviewing the ongoing work in the library.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal and Assistant Director Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz were also present.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan inspected the work of installationof protection grill in front of 'Martyrs Wall' in Chowk Allama Iqbal and directed to ensurequality of the work.