Iqbal Losar congratulates Sanjrani for electing Chairman Senate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar Friday congratulated Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for his victory as Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar Friday congratulated Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for his victory as Chairman Senate.

In a statement issued here, he said democracy would further strengthen during his second tenure as Chairman Senate.