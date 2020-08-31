UrduPoint.com
Iqbal Manzil Re-opens For Visitors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:19 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration has re-opened the historical ancient building of 'Iqbal Manzil' (the birthplace of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal) for the visitors.

Iqbal Manzil's Incharge Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi said that Iqbal Manzil was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 in a bid to save the people from coronavirus.

He said, however, the precautionary measures were also made to save Iqbal Manzil from coronavirus.

