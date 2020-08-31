Iqbal Manzil re-opens for visitors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration has re-opened the historical ancient building of 'Iqbal Manzil' (the birthplace of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal) for the visitors.

Iqbal Manzil's Incharge Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi said that Iqbal Manzil was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 in a bid to save the people from coronavirus.

He said, however, the precautionary measures were also made to save Iqbal Manzil from coronavirus.