Iqbal Pakistan conference held at Islamia University

A two-day online conference titled "Iqbal Pakistan" was organized under the auspices of the Department of Persian, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :A two-day online conference titled "Iqbal Pakistan" was organized under the auspices of the Department of Persian, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Friday.

The inaugural session was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio was also present on this occasion.

Eminent experts of the country including Dr. Akram Shah Ikram, Dr. Khurshid Rizvi, Dr. Rafi-ud-Din Hashmi, Dr. Ayub Sabir, Dr. Khawaja Muhammad Zakaria, Dr. Tehseen Faraqi, Dr. Waheed-uz-Zaman Tariq, Dr. Saleem Mazhar , Dr. Moin Nizami, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Kamran, Dr. Basira Umbereen, Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqi, Dr. Shafiq Ahmed, Dr. Muhammad Arif Khan, Dr. Iqbal Shahid and other renowned scholars participated in the conference.