Iqbal Poetry Focuses On Spherical Beliefs , Optimum Progress Of Society : Dr Steffen

Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Resident Representative of Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) in Pakistan Dr Steffen Kudella on Monday said that Allama Iqbal poetry focused on spherical beliefs and optimum development of the society.

Paying rich tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his143rd birth anniversary, he said Allama's poetry and vision had big impacts for future generations of Pakistan and beyond.

Talking to APP, he urged upon the youth to seek guidance from Allama Iqbal's thoughts to find solution to the issues being faced by the society in general and country at large to transform it into an welfare state.

About Allama Iqbal study in Germany, he expressed his sentiments: "My family house is located in Adelshofen which is a village near the city of Heidelberg. Iqballived in Heidelberg during his Philosophy studies; the university there is one of Germany's best."

