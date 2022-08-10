Iqbal posted as SHO PS Kotwali

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The District Police Office has notified transfer and posting of Sub-Inspector Tahir Iqbal as Station House Officer of Kotwali Police Station with immediate effect.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur Police, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadat Nisar has transferred Sub-Inspector Tahir Iqbal awaiting posting and posted him as SHO, Kotwali Police Station with immediate effect and until further orders.

Tahir Iqbal has assumed charge of his office.