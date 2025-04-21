Iqbal' s timeless legacy continues to inspire Pakistan: report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Pakistanis honored the visionary poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 87th death anniversaryon Monday, taking to social media to share quotes, verses and memories that reflect his lasting influence on the nation's collective consciousness.

On this occasion, prominent political figures, celebrities and youth alike remembered Iqbal' s profound impact on Pakistan's history and identity, said a report aired by ptv news channel.

According to report on Iqbal Day that his words continue to resonate with Pakistanis from all walks of life and his poetry and philosophy remain a source of inspiration, guiding the country towards a brighter future, while his vision for a united, progressive and enlightened Pakistan motivates and empowers citizens, shaping the nation's collective identity and aspirations.

Leaders such as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other public figures paid tribute to Iqbal' s vision for a united and progressive Pakistan.

Celebrities from the arts and entertainment industry also shared their favorite Iqbal quotes and verses, highlighting his influence on Pakistani culture.

Meanwhile, young Pakistanis and students took to social media to express their admiration for Iqbal' s poetry and philosophy, showcasing how his ideas continue to inspire new generations, report added.

"Allama Iqbal' s poetry continues to inspire me to this day. His words have a profound impact on my perspective on life." - said a citizen from Lahore.

"I am so proud to call Iqbal our national poet. His vision for Pakistan is still relevant today." a student from Karachi wrote on her facebook status.

"Allama Iqbal' s message of hope and resilience motivates me to work towards a better future for our country." from said a faculty member from Quetta city while writing a post on Instagram.