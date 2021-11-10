UrduPoint.com

Iqbal Shows The Muslims Of The Subcontinent A Destination In A Gloom And Darkness: Chief Minister GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:22 AM

Iqbal shows the Muslims of the subcontinent a destination in a gloom and darkness: Chief Minister GB

Allama Muhammad Iqbal showed the Muslims of the subcontinent a destination in a gloom and darkness, said Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid in his special message on the occasion of Iqbal Day

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Muhammad Iqbal showed the Muslims of the subcontinent a destination in a gloom and darkness, said Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid in his special message on the occasion of Iqbal Day.

He said that "today the whole nation paying homage on the occasion of the birthday of Allama Iqbal, the thinker of islam and poet of the East.

He said that Iqbal thoughts light the lamp of hope that indicated the destination and its path. He further added that the state of Pakistan came into being as the interpretation of Allama Iqbal's dream.

Khalid Khurshid said that through his poetry Allama Iqbal always spoke of the unity and harmony of Muslim.

"We are still facing the same problems that Allama Iqbal pointed out years ago"he said. Khalid Khursheed said that according to the ideology of Allama Iqbal, Pakistan should be recognized in the world as a welfare developed state.He said that Allama Iqbal's thoughts and ideas were a great beacon for the younger generation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Gilgit Baltistan Same Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

8 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

8 minutes ago
 Famous story writer Shoukat Hussain Shoro passes a ..

Famous story writer Shoukat Hussain Shoro passes away

11 seconds ago
 Iqbal idealized Quaid-i-Azam as leader of Muslims: ..

Iqbal idealized Quaid-i-Azam as leader of Muslims: Senator Walid Iqbal

12 seconds ago
 Dr Farogh Naseem briefs IMF officials about financ ..

Dr Farogh Naseem briefs IMF officials about financial legalisation

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.