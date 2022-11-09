Iqbal taught courage to Muslims in his poetry:CM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo said on Wednesday that Allama Muhammad Iqbal taught courage and bravery to Muslims in his poetry On the occasion of the birth anniversary of poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the CM said in Allama Iqbal's poetry, the element of unity is dominant "Allama Iqbal encouraged the Muslims to adhere to the guiding principles of the ancestors and follow them fully and adhere to their teachings,"

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo said on Wednesday that Allama Muhammad Iqbal taught courage and bravery to Muslims in his poetry On the occasion of the birth anniversary of poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the CM said in Allama Iqbal's poetry, the element of unity is dominant "Allama Iqbal encouraged the Muslims to adhere to the guiding principles of the ancestors and follow them fully and adhere to their teachings," He recalled that Allama Muhammad Iqbal was the first to present the concept of two national ideology The Muslims of the subcontinent realized the vision of Iqbal and the dream of achieving a separate state for themselves under the leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam.

CM Balochistan noted that Youth was the focus of Allama Iqbal's thought and poetry. He gave the youth the title of Shaheen.

Bizinjo further added that Iqbal's poetry and philosophy are a beacon for the young generation.