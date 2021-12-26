Iqbal Town area searched, 80 suspects questioned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have conducted search operation in Iqbal Town and its adjoining areas here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Sadiqabad police conducted operation in the area.

During the search operation, 55 houses, tenants' tenancy data, 10 shops and 80 individuals were checked.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.