Iqbal Town Police arrests 869 suspects, fugitives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Town Ahmed Zunair Cheema said on Thursday that the Iqbal Town Division Police have arrested 869 suspects including fugitives during one month.

He said that 25 absconders of A category, 55 fugitive absconders, 196 court absconders and 59 habitual criminals have been arrested.

Cheema said that 71 pistols, 02 automatic rifles and hundreds of bullets have been recovered from the possession of 73 suspects guilty of illegal arms. Heroin, ice and 327 liters of liquor were recovered.

According to SP Iqbal Town, in the crackdown against gamblers, 55 accused were arrested and more than 02 lakh 60 thousand rupees were recovered.

Ahmed Zunair Cheema said that under the National Action Plan, 74 suspects were also arrested for violating the Loud Speaker, Tenancy Act.

He said they will continue crack down on criminals without discrimination.