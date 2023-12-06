Open Menu

Iqbal Turned Muslim India Concept Into Movement Through His Poetry: Kunwar Dilshad

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab and former secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad has said that Allama Iqbal is the great thinker, philosopher and poet who turned the concept of Muslim India into a movement through his poetry.

He expressed these views while addressing a function, organised in connection with the Kalam-e-Iqbal competition [Iqbal's poetry competition], held in collaboration with Bahria Orchard Campus of Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) and Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Lahore on Wednesday. He said that Iqbal gave a philosophy and ideology which later became the destiny of the Muslims of North India.

Speaking on the occasion, Lahore College for Women University Vice Chancellor Dr. Shughufta Naz said, "We can give a better Pakistan to the future generations by making the youth aware of Iqbal's philosophy in letter and spirit." She said the incumbent generation tried to play its role in building Pakistan, but could not come up to needs of the changing world. She said that it was a fact that the desired results of creation of Pakistan could not be achieved; however, there was need to highlight the prominent aspects of Pakistan before the young generation.

UGI Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram told the audience that instead of limiting Iqbal's philosophy and poetry to mere reading, it should be explained to children. He said that Iqbal had high expectations from the youth and he believed that the youth could play a dynamic role in changing the destiny of nation.

Project Director Prof. Anwar said that it was not possible to run educational institutions without dedication and hard work, and behind the success of the Unique Group of Institutions was the role of a dynamic team.

At the end of the ceremony, trophies and cash prizes were distributed among the winning students.

UGI Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Professor Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Unique Group Muhammad Abdullah, Head Coordination Prof Hamaad Hasan, Principal Head Office Prof Fariha Arshad, Principal Unit One Prof Anam, Principal Bahria Orchard Campus Prof. Atiya Zahra, Principal West Wood Campus Prof. Saima besides a large number of teachers and students participated.

