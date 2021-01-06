UrduPoint.com
Iqbal Urges People To Cooperate With MCP For Keeping City Clean

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 10:17 PM

Administrator, Municipal Corporation Pishin (MCP), Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday said measures were being taken to utilize resources in better way to make the city clean and beautiful

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator, Municipal Corporation Pishin (MCP), Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday said measures were being taken to utilize resources in better way to make the city clean and beautiful.

He said the provincial government was taking steps to provide more manpower and machinery for maintaining cleansing of the area.

The municipal corporation's van is collecting garbage from different places on daily basis, which is proven to be a positive measure for the area, he said.

He also urged the people that they should cooperate with the municipal corporation in keeping the city sanitation.

He further said efforts were underway to sustain cleansing in the area for welfare of the people.

