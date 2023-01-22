Iqbal Wazir thanks Pak Army for distributing warm clothes in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir has thanked Pakistan Army for distributing three trucks of warm clothes among poor and needy people of district North Waziristan.

In a statement, he said that as a representative of Waziristan, I am thankful to Pak Army that they remembered our children in difficult times.

"Sincere efforts of Pak Army are commendable", he said.