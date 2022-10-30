UrduPoint.com

Iqbal Week To Be Observed Enthusiastically

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Sunday that 'Iqbal Week' to mark the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal would be celebrated enthusiastically and for this purpose, programmes were being finalized.

Addressing the officials and representatives of sports associations here, he said the aim of organizing programmes was to introduce the new generation about Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal's philosophy of self-hood and self-realization. He said various sports competitions would be held to promote healthy activities among the youth.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that arrangements be made to hold a national level mushaira, painting competition based on Iqbal's philosophy of self-hood and self-realization, competitions on Iqbal's philosophy in schools and colleges along with other traditional activities during the Iqbal Week.

He directed the district sports officer to prepare a schedule of competitions during the Iqbal Week in collaboration with sports associations including hockey, cricket, football, volleyball, kabaddi, karate and badminton.

The winning teams and players of the competitions would be awarded prizes in a special ceremony, he added.

Additional Ddeputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Rizwan Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, District Sports Officer Iftikhar Gondaland Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo were alsopresent in the meeting.

