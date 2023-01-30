Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Hafeezur Rehman call on Punjab Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, former chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman and a delegation of overseas Pakistanis led by Irfan Iqbal called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehamn at Governor House here on Monday.

The Punjab Governor said that services of overseas Pakistanis were remarkable for the progress of national economy by sending foreign exchange. He said that overseas Pakistanis were ambassadors of Pakistan and 'we all would have to work together for the progress of country'.

The Overseas delegation said that honor of green passport and dignity of overseas Pakistanis always increased, whenever, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government came into power, adding that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif provided the country a strong economy, motorways and invincible defence of the country.

Earlier, the Punjab Governor strongly condemned the bomb blast in Police Lines Masjid Peshawar and expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives and also prayed for early recovery of injured people.

He said the whole nation was united on war against terrorism, adding that sacrifices of securityforces, army and the nation would not go waste.