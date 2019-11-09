UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iqbal's Birth Anniversary Celebrated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 01:13 PM

Iqbal's birth anniversary celebrated

The birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with traditional zeal, fervor and enthusiasm at Iqbal Manzil here Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : The birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with traditional zeal, fervor and enthusiasm at Iqbal Manzil here Saturday.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the peace, national integrity, prosperity and development.

The main birthday cake cutting ceremony was held at Iqbal Manzil under the auspices of district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Umer Sher Chatta and District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (R) Mustansar Feroze Akhtar jointly cut the cake.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner paid homage to poet of the East and Philosopher Dr Allama Iqbal.

The visitors showed keen interest on books on Iqbaliyat displayed there in an exhibition held at Iqbal Manzil.

Some rare books on Iqbaliyat and pictures of Allama Iqbal, his parents and family members were also displayed there as well.

Related Topics

Police Allama Muhammad Iqbal Family

Recent Stories

Former President Zardari will fly abroad soon for ..

5 minutes ago

Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) people facing tense ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Supreme Court gives Babri Masjid land to Hi ..

3 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allows admissi ..

3 minutes ago

Nation observes 142nd birth anniversary of Allama ..

3 minutes ago

14 female police officials suspended in Faisalabad ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.