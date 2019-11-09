(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : The birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with traditional zeal, fervor and enthusiasm at Iqbal Manzil here Saturday.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the peace, national integrity, prosperity and development.

The main birthday cake cutting ceremony was held at Iqbal Manzil under the auspices of district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Umer Sher Chatta and District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (R) Mustansar Feroze Akhtar jointly cut the cake.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner paid homage to poet of the East and Philosopher Dr Allama Iqbal.

The visitors showed keen interest on books on Iqbaliyat displayed there in an exhibition held at Iqbal Manzil.

Some rare books on Iqbaliyat and pictures of Allama Iqbal, his parents and family members were also displayed there as well.