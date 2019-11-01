Iqbals' birth anniversary to be celebrated with zeal

Necessary arrangements are finalized for celebrating birth anniversary of great philosopher and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal with zeal and enthusiasm in the city and other parts of Sialkot district on November 9th

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) -:Necessary arrangements are finalized for celebrating birth anniversary of great philosopher and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal with zeal and enthusiasm in the city and other parts of Sialkot district on November 9th.

The daylong programmes would be started with special prayers for the solidarity, unity and prosperity of the country and for the early liberation of Indian held Kashmir in all principal mosques of Sialkot.

In accordance with day several social, cultural organizations and educational institutions were preparing their colourful programmes for paying rich tributes to Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Special birthday cake cutting ceremony will be held at Iqbal Manzil and People belonging various walks of life including members of business community will attend the cake cutting ceremony. Some rare photographs and books written on Iqbal by different authors would be exhibited at Iqbal Manzil.