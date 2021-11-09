UrduPoint.com

Iqbal's Birthday Anniversary:cake Cutting Ceremony Held At Iqbal Manzil

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The main cake cutting ceremony on the 144th birthday of Poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was held here at Iqbal Manzil under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Punjab board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, District Police Officer (DPO) Umer Saeed, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sonia Sadaf, COMCS Sialkot Zubair Wattoo, Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema and Incharge Iqbal Manzil Riaz Naqvi jointly cut the cake in the prestigious ceremony.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar paid homage to the great poet and highlighted the philosophy of Allama Iqbal.

Deputy Commissioner said that special events were organized in schools and colleges with full enthusiasm and devotion in this connection.

He said that the best expression of love and devotion to Iqbal was to follow his teachings.

The younger generation in particular needs to be introduced to Iqbal's philosophy of self-reliance, DC said and urged teachers to provide knowledge and information about national heroes to the children.

