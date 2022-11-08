ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday announced November 9 as a public holiday, in connection with the birth anniversary of the country's national poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office dated 08.11.2022 said, "The Prime Minister has been pleased to desire that 9th November (Iqbal Day) shall henceforth be observed as a public holiday".