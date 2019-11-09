Likewise others parts of the county birth anniversary of the National poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with zeal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Likewise others parts of the county birth anniversary of the National poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with zeal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged districts.

The people offered prayers for the departed soul of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in mosques.

Special functions were held in connection with the day wherein speakers highlighted the vision and thoughts of Poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The members of civil society, journalists, government officers, businessmen, educationists and a large number of citizens joined the functions.

Tableaus were also held in schools and colleges to mark the day.