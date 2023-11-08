Iqbal’s ideas direly needed to cope with present-day challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s philosophy is not only the source of guidance for the nation to deal with social issues but it is also a beacon of light for the entire Muslim Ummah to cope with present-day challenges.

Popularly known in the country and other parts of the world as the "Poet of the East", Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

His Allahabad address of 1930 was a watershed moment in pre-partition history.

He also played a prominent role in inspiring millions of Muslims across the sub-continent for an independent homeland where they could practice islam.

The youngsters need to pay attention to the works of the poet to enrich their understanding of the true message, especially that is directed toward them. His philosophical works play a vital role in boosting the self-esteem of the youth in surmounting the day-to-day challenges by infusing the spirit of hard work, consistent struggle and commitment.

This year, November 9 is being observed to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal (1877-1938) across the country. In 1927, Iqbal was elected to the Punjab Provincial Legislature, and in 1930, he became president of the Muslim League.

Alongside his political activism, he was also considered the foremost Muslim thinker as his poetry and philosophy (urdu and Persian) stresses the need to nourish Muslims through moral, ethical and self-development.

The parents are urged to play their role to bring the teachings of the poet into the limelight for nourishing the spirit of their youngsters and to mould their minds and shape their characters in light of the core philosophy of Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

Iqbal was an acclaimed poet and philosopher. He is credited with writing poetry and using his political influence to demand the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims. His address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the sub-continent to achieve Pakistan.

He was undoubtedly a great poet, thinker and philosopher. His poetry for children was a great asset and carried moral lessons. The poetic contributions of Allama Iqbal are acknowledged both at national and international levels.

His teaching is a precious legacy for the nation and there is a dire need to make his works accessible in its true spirit and context.

Iqbal has not only seen a dream of a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent but also a progressive and prosperous country. His visionary thoughts blessed the nation with an independent country and now it is the responsibility of the citizens to realize his dream of a prosperous country.

Great nations always remember their national heroes and take steps to foster the young generation's interest in their works. The survival and identity of the nation lie in following the teachings of the great leader.

Allama Mohammad Iqbal was a great poet and philosopher who left no stone unturned in the awakening of the Muslims of the sub-continent. He kept them united while motivating them for a separate homeland where they could exercise their social, political and religious rights.

Dr Safeer Awan, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) said, “It was really interesting about Iqbal’s works that he has something or the other for everyone.” He said if someone was revolutionary, he would motivate him to stand and awake the masses from their deep slumber. “But it was an important challenge for the scholars to see that what kind of practices could emerge from his philosophical and theoretical works”, he added.

Talking to APP, Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Faculty Member, Department of Arabic, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), states that Iqbal’s entire works (prose and poetry) present a complete code of guidelines for the nation from individual personality building (concept of self) to the unity of Muslim Ummah.

Dr Shakeel said, “The essence of his works proves instrumental in infusing spiritual vigor in individuals by connecting them to the legacy of Muslims’ achievements during their golden times.” He used the symbol of an eagle (shaheen) to inspire the youth to fly (act) beyond their narrow vision by proving their metal in every field of life, he added.

APP/taj (APP Feature Service)