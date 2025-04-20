- Home
- Pakistan
- Iqbal’s message of unity, self independence is an eternal source of guidance for Muslim Ummah: Aya ..
Iqbal’s Message Of Unity, Self Independence Is An Eternal Source Of Guidance For Muslim Ummah: Ayaz
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid rich tribute to the national poet and Philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, on the occasion of his 87th death anniversary.
He said that Allama Iqbal’s poetry and philosophy continue to serve as a lighthouse, guiding Muslim even in the postmodern era.
Through his unparalleled philosophical insight, Allama Iqbal breathed new life into the spirit of the Muslims of the subcontinent, illuminating their path and awakening in them a dream that culminated in the creation of Pakistan.
Ayaz Sadiq remarked that Dr. Allama M. Iqbal’s teachings are rooted in the highest moral ideals—unity, Khudi (selfhood), sacrifice, liberty, and dignity. These principles offer meaningful direction to the Muslim world as it grapples with the tides of extremism, sectarianism, corruption, and economic stagnation.
He further emphasized the crucial role of the youth, urging them to draw inspiration from Iqbal’s doctrine of self independence.
Ayaz Sadiq said that young people are the future of the nation.
He stressed that aligning the younger generation with Iqbal’s ideals is vital to transform Pakistan into a resilient and propserous nation.
Ayaz Sadiq said that the message of Hakeem-ul-Ummat transcends boundaries of race, geography, and creed.
"It is universal for a just and harmonious global order built upon the pillars of peace, tolerance, fraternity, justice, and spiritual elevation."
He asserted that Dr. Allama M. Iqbal is not only a visionary for the Muslims of the subcontinent but also a fountainhead of wisdom for all humanity.
His poetry, rich with metaphoric meaning and philosophical depth, holds enduring relevance in addressing the existential crises of our times, he added.
Acting Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah said that Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of self independence and his foresight remains a guiding constellation for the Muslim Ummah.
His teachings champion the causes of peace, unity, knowledge, and progress—ideals that can help the Muslim world rise above the turmoil of regional and global challenges.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iqbal’s message of unity, self independence is an eternal source of guidance for Muslim Ummah: Aya ..5 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches three transformative programs to empower skilled youth with jobs, loans, and traini ..15 minutes ago
-
73 suspects arrested in police, CTD joint operation in DI Khan35 minutes ago
-
Vaccination process for pilgrims from 21st45 minutes ago
-
Rs170,000 in fines imposed, shop demolished for encroachment45 minutes ago
-
Kiyani assures Sindh to get full share of water45 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign to start at SITE from Monday45 minutes ago
-
Sindh Excise collects Rs12,466,917 during road checking drive45 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt decides to establish livestock advisory board45 minutes ago
-
3-day Punjab cultural festival ends at Alhamra55 minutes ago
-
CM constitutes 8-member committee to provide financial assistance for films production55 minutes ago
-
CM greets Christian community on Easter55 minutes ago