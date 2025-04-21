Iqbal’s Philosophy Beacon For Youth: Gilani
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday said that the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal continues to serve as a source of inspiration and guidance for the younger generation.
In his message on the 87th death anniversary of the national poet, Gilani said that Iqbal taught the youth to develop a noble character and think fearlessly.
He said that the Senate of Pakistan draws strength from Iqbal’s vision and remains guided by his ideals.
“Allama Iqbal breathed new life into Islamic thought and encouraged young people to aspire to greatness and adopt bold thinking,” he said, adding that Iqbal’s poetry represents an ideological revolution and his dream of Pakistan still serves as a foundational principle.
He said that Iqbal’s philosophy should be integrated into the country’s national policies, as it reflects the core values of democracy, justice, and public welfare.
Reaffirming the Senate’s commitment to Iqbal’s ideals, Gilani said the upper house of Parliament continues to uphold democratic values, the rule of law, and the well-being of the people.
The Chairman Senate concluded his message with a prayer: “May Allah grant us the wisdom to understand and live by the message of Allama Iqbal.”
