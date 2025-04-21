Open Menu

Iqbal’s Philosophy Beacon For Youth: Gilani

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Iqbal’s philosophy beacon for youth: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday said that the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal continues to serve as a source of inspiration and guidance for the younger generation.

In his message on the 87th death anniversary of the national poet, Gilani said that Iqbal taught the youth to develop a noble character and think fearlessly.

He said that the Senate of Pakistan draws strength from Iqbal’s vision and remains guided by his ideals.

“Allama Iqbal breathed new life into Islamic thought and encouraged young people to aspire to greatness and adopt bold thinking,” he said, adding that Iqbal’s poetry represents an ideological revolution and his dream of Pakistan still serves as a foundational principle.

He said that Iqbal’s philosophy should be integrated into the country’s national policies, as it reflects the core values of democracy, justice, and public welfare.

Reaffirming the Senate’s commitment to Iqbal’s ideals, Gilani said the upper house of Parliament continues to uphold democratic values, the rule of law, and the well-being of the people.

The Chairman Senate concluded his message with a prayer: “May Allah grant us the wisdom to understand and live by the message of Allama Iqbal.”

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

2 days ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

2 days ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

2 days ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan