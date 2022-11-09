UrduPoint.com

Iqbal's Philosophy Can Provide Solution To National Problems: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Iqbal's philosophy can provide solution to national problems: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh said on Wednesday the Allama Muhammad Iqbal's philosophy of self-reliance could provide solution to all national problems.

He was addressing a seminar on Iqbal Day organized by the district administration in collaboration with district education authority at Metropolitan Corporation Hall here.

He said that honesty, justice and courage could play a vital role in progress and prosperity of the nation.

He stressed the need for introducing young generation with Fikar-e-Iqbal which inspired a new spirit among the Muslims of subcontinents that led creation of a separate homeland.

Other speakers also highlighted various aspects of Iqbal's poetry and stressed the need for including Fikar-e-Iqbal in educational syllabus.

During the function, students of various government and private schools delivered extempore speeches on the topics of Allama Iqbal and his role in Pakistan Movement.

Later, the DC distributed certificates and prizes among brilliant students of the event.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DEA Iftikhar Khan, District Officer (DO) Secondary Education Manzoor Ahmad Malik, In-charge DEOC Muhammad Sadiq, educationist Akhtar Butt, formerhonorary DC of Faisalabad Miss Marva Basra and 9 others students who were inthe list of being honorary DC, their parents and teachers were also present in the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Young Basra Progress Muslim Event All Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar wants final clas ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar wants final clash between Pakistan and India

39 minutes ago
 Congratulations pour in on social media as Pakista ..

Congratulations pour in on social media as Pakistan reach T20 world Cup final

1 hour ago
 PTI leaders to deliberate preparations for long ma ..

PTI leaders to deliberate preparations for long march tomorrow

2 hours ago
 e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying ta ..

E-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online - PITB Chairman Sye ..

2 hours ago
 Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

2 hours ago
 “Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

“Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds ‘The Legend of Maula ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.