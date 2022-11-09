FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh said on Wednesday the Allama Muhammad Iqbal's philosophy of self-reliance could provide solution to all national problems.

He was addressing a seminar on Iqbal Day organized by the district administration in collaboration with district education authority at Metropolitan Corporation Hall here.

He said that honesty, justice and courage could play a vital role in progress and prosperity of the nation.

He stressed the need for introducing young generation with Fikar-e-Iqbal which inspired a new spirit among the Muslims of subcontinents that led creation of a separate homeland.

Other speakers also highlighted various aspects of Iqbal's poetry and stressed the need for including Fikar-e-Iqbal in educational syllabus.

During the function, students of various government and private schools delivered extempore speeches on the topics of Allama Iqbal and his role in Pakistan Movement.

Later, the DC distributed certificates and prizes among brilliant students of the event.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DEA Iftikhar Khan, District Officer (DO) Secondary Education Manzoor Ahmad Malik, In-charge DEOC Muhammad Sadiq, educationist Akhtar Butt, formerhonorary DC of Faisalabad Miss Marva Basra and 9 others students who were inthe list of being honorary DC, their parents and teachers were also present in the seminar.