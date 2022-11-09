UrduPoint.com

Iqbal's Philosophy Of 'Khudi', A Beacon For Humanity, Says Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday paying rich tribute to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary, said his philosophy of "Khudi" (self) was a beacon for the humanity.

Allama Iqbal, through his inspirational message of Khudi, inculcated a visionary lesson of self-realization in the young generation, the minister said in her message on the Iqbal Day being marked today across the country.

She said the whole nation paid glowing tribute to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary. He was a great poet, philosopher and thinker.

Marriyum said the nation would have to pledge today that they would strive hard for realising Allama Iqbal's dream for a prosper Pakistan.

