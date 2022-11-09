(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Amir Jan said on Wednesday that philosophy of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal was a source of guidance for the entire humanity and especially for the youth.

In his message on the 145th birth anniversary of poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, he said that young people should understand the philosophy of Allama Iqbal and develop high qualities of courage and self-reliance in themselves.

The commissioner paid glowing tribute to Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and said Allama Iqbal through his thought-provoking poetry awakened the Muslims of subcontinent from deep slumber and gave the concept of a separate homeland.

He highlighted that Allama Iqbal wanted to see the Muslim youth as courageousand self-reliant as an eagle (Shaheen).