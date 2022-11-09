UrduPoint.com

Iqbal's Philosophy Source Of Guidance For All: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Iqbal's philosophy source of guidance for all: Commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Amir Jan said on Wednesday that philosophy of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal was a source of guidance for the entire humanity and especially for the youth.

In his message on the 145th birth anniversary of poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, he said that young people should understand the philosophy of Allama Iqbal and develop high qualities of courage and self-reliance in themselves.

The commissioner paid glowing tribute to Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and said Allama Iqbal through his thought-provoking poetry awakened the Muslims of subcontinent from deep slumber and gave the concept of a separate homeland.

He highlighted that Allama Iqbal wanted to see the Muslim youth as courageousand self-reliant as an eagle (Shaheen).

Related Topics

Lahore Young Eagle Muslim From

Recent Stories

Congratulations pour in on social media as Pakista ..

Congratulations pour in on social media as Pakistan reach T20 world Cup final

12 minutes ago
 PTI leaders to deliberate preparations for long ma ..

PTI leaders to deliberate preparations for long march tomorrow

47 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying ta ..

E-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online - PITB Chairman Sye ..

1 hour ago
 Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

1 hour ago
 “Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

“Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds ‘The Legend of Maula ..

1 hour ago
 vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 500 ..

Vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery and Trendy Design

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.