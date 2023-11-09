FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) )- The speakers at a seminar said that Allama Iqbal's poetry is a guarantee of hope, struggle and bright future.

Iqbal's poetry lit the candle of freedom within the dead minds of the nation which not only guided the Muslims of the subcontinent but the subjugated nations of the world also got guidance.

They were addressing at a seminar organized in connection with ‘Iqbal Day’ at Nazria Pakistan hall under the aegis of Nazria Pakistan Forum on Thursday.

Mian Abdul Waheed presided over the ceremony while Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Faisalabad Dr. Bashir Ahmed Samim, Deputy Director Social Welfare Amina Alam, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Haji Muhammad Abid and others highlighted various aspects of Allama Muhammad Iqbal's life.

A large number of students and important personalities of the civil society also participated in the event.

They said that great philosopher was always anxious about the slavery of the nation and throughout the life, he struggled for getting freedom of the Muslims from British.

They said that Allama Iqbal's poems are a practical interpretation of the Holy Qur'an. Unity of the Muslim Ummah, love with the Prophet (PBUH), and brotherhood are the true spirit of his poetry.

Degradation and ignorance can be removed only by attaining the knowledge, so it is necessary for every individual to follow Islamic teachings, perform prayers, study the Holy Qur'an in depth and have the spirit of sacrifice for one another, they said.

Later, books were distributed among participants.