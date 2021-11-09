UrduPoint.com

Iqbal's Poetry Insists On Self Respect, Cohesion: Governor Shah Farma

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 04:28 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Tuesday said the great philosopher and Poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal infused the concept of a separate homeland among the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In his message on the 144th birth anniversary of the great poet and philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Governor Shah Farman said the poetry of Dr Allama Iqbal insisted on self respect, unity and cohesion among the Muslim Ummah to face the challenges in a befitting manner.

He said Dr Allama Iqbal showed the path of success to Muslims especially the youth through his poetry adding the philosophy and verses of the Poet of the East were based on collective betterment and prosperity of the Muslims.

To cope with the challenges of the present era, the Governor said ,"we have to understand the philosophy of self respect presented by Dr Allama Iqbal adding the unparalleled poetry of the great leader of the subcontinent was being taught and understood in every nook of the globe."

