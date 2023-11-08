Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Renowned scholar Ijaz Rahim on Wednesday said that reciting and listening to Allama Iqbal's poetry revives faith and makes one feel truly alive and vibrant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Renowned scholar Ijaz Rahim on Wednesday said that reciting and listening to Allama Iqbal's poetry revives faith and makes one feel truly alive and vibrant.

Ijaz Rahim said this while addressing the Competition "Taht-ul-Lafze, Sher-Khwani, Az Qalam-e-Iqbal" organized by the academy of Letters Pakistan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the poet of the East.

In an event that resonated with Iqbal's profound words, Shakeel Jazba, accompanied by students from various Islamabad colleges, captivated the audience with their masterful renditions of Iqbal's selected verses. Their performances were akin to unlocking treasures hidden within cages, breathing new life into the poet's timeless verses.

Ijaz Rahim, while delving into Iqbal's unparalleled literary genius, described Iqbal's personality and poetry as an ocean of depth and breadth.

He emphasized Iqbal's role as a beacon of spirituality in an era dominated by science and liberalism, highlighting his profound message of establishing a true connection between humanity and its Creator.

Prof. Dr. Najeeba Arif, Chairperson of the Academy of Letters Pakistan, Islamabad, underscored the significance of the event, emphasizing its uniqueness in targeting students from Islamabad colleges.

She also expressed her hope that this initiative would instil a deeper appreciation of Iqbal's thought and foster a literary inclination among the youth.

The event culminated with a prize distribution ceremony, where Syeda Fiza Batool IMCG, Sector F-7/2, emerged as the first prize winner, followed by Naum Amna Awan IMCG, Sector F-10/2, Islamabad, in second place. Naum Muskan Hasnain IMCG, Sector F-10/2, Islamabad, secured the third prize, while Fariha Sultan IMCG Sector F-6/2, Islamabad received a consolation prize.

